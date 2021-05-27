Closure Of All Ga. Coal Plants ‘On The Table’: Inside Southern Company’s Environmental Declarations

The death knell for coal in Georgia could be a lot closer than many thought.

That’s the indication coming from Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning. Southern Company is based in Atlanta and owns Georgia Power.

In October, the utility must make certain environmental declarations related to its future plans for burning coal.

As Southern’s CEO put it — the closure of all coal plants is “on the table.”

E and E News is a publication geared toward the energy sector.

Reporter Kristi Swartz took a deep dive into what we can expect from Southern Company and the future of coal statewide. She spoke with WABE’s “All Things Considered” host Jim Burress and said the company’s environmental declaration surprised even her.